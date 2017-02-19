Turkish PM, US vice president discuss improving ties: sources

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim that Washington was keen for a new start in relations between the two countries, sources in Yildirim's office said, after ties soured during the Obama administration.



Ties between the United States and Turkey -- which has the second largest army in the NATO alliance and is key to the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq -- have deteriorated sharply since the failed military coup.



Erdogan believes ties will improve under U.S. President Donald Trump.

...