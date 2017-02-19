Land, people exchange key to two-state solution: Israel's Lieberman

A two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict must include exchanges of people and land to ensure the two sides are completely separated, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Sunday.



Lieberman told the Munich Security Conference he believed the end-game to the conflict involved a two-state solution but not as many people now understood it.



The future of Israel's growing Arab population is hugely sensitive amid fears it will eventually dilute the Jewish nature of the state.

...