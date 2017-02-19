Israel-US team to discuss settlements says Netanyahu

Israel and the US will set up a joint team to discuss Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, days after talks with President Donald Trump.



Hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers live in the territory, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967 .



Since Trump's January 20 inauguration, the Israeli premier has announced more than 5,000 settlement homes and the first entirely new settlement for more than 20 years.



Israel also passed a new law last week that legalises dozens of Jewish outposts and thousands of settler homes built on private Palestinian land in the territory.

