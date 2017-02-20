U.S. senators consider new sanctions against Iran

U.S. Republican senators plan to introduce legislation to impose further sanctions on Iran, accusing it of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions by testing ballistic missiles, while Saudi Arabia called Sunday for a new push against Iran.



Graham said he and other Republicans would introduce measures to hold Iran accountable for its actions.



Senator Christopher Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told the same panel there was nothing preventing Congress from imposing sanctions beyond those that were lifted as a result of the 2016 nuclear agreement with Iran.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the conference earlier Sunday that Iran did not respond well to sanctions or threats.



Asked if Iran's envisioned regional dialogue could include Israel, Zarif said Tehran was looking at a more "modest" approach.

