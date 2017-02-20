U.N. plays down hopes for Geneva talks

The United Nations and other parties to Syrian peace efforts Sunday softened any expectations of a major breakthrough at U.N.-led talks in Geneva next week, with U.S. policy on the crisis in disarray and its ties with Russia unclear.



U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura told the Munich Security Conference the lack of a clear U.S. position made resolving the complex issues of the six-year civil war far more complicated than his earlier mediation efforts for Iraq and Afghanistan.



De Mistura said the talks would focus on a new constitution, free and fair elections administered under supervision of the U.N., and transparent and accountable governance.



De Mistura did not answer directly, but said he remained focused on U.N. Security Council resolution 2254, with its focus on governance, a new constitution and elections.



On the ground, Syrian government forces fired rockets at a rebel-held area on Damascus's outskirts Sunday, pressing an attack that began the day before and has killed 16 people, a Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

