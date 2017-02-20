Offensive to rout Daesh out of west Mosul underway

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces Sunday launched a ground offensive to dislodge Daesh (ISIS) militants from the western part of the city of Mosul, and put an end to their ambitions for territorial rule in Iraq.



Daesh militants are essentially under siege in western Mosul, along with an estimated 650,000 civilians, after they were forced out of the eastern part of the city in the first phase of an offensive that concluded last month, after 100 days of fighting.



Iraqi federal police units are leading a northward charge on the Mosul districts that lie west of the Tigris River, aiming to capture Mosul airport, just south of the city, according to statements from the armed forces joint command.



Two militants blew themselves up in eastern Mosul Sunday, killing three soldiers and two civilians, and wounding a dozen people, security sources said.

...