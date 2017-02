ISIS fighters, whose abuses against Yazidi women have been well documented, are raping and torturing Sunni Arab women too, Human Rights Watch said Monday.



HRW recounted the story of Hanan, a 26-year-old whose husband had already fled Hawijah, who was captured by ISIS fighters along with other women when they also attempted to escape the town.



The accounts collected by HRW often refer to ISIS fighters accusing the women of apostasy, or abandoning their faith, before abusing them.

...