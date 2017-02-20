Famine declared in part of South Sudan by government and UN

Famine has been declared in two counties of South Sudan, according to an announcement by the South Sudan government and three U.N. agencies, which says the calamity is the result of prolonged civil war and an entrenched economic crisis that has devastated the war-torn East African nation.



More than 100,000 people in two counties of Unity state are experiencing famine and there are fears that the famine will spread as an additional 1 million South Sudanese are on the brink of starvation, said the announcement.



Roughly 5.5 million people, or about 50 percent of South Sudan's population, are expected to be severely food insecure and at risk of death in the coming months, said the report.



It is not the first time South Sudan has experienced starvation.



U.N. officials have contested that hunger in South Sudan is even more shocking because of the country's fertile land conditions.

...