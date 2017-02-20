Iraqi forces battle their way toward Mosul airport

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces fought ISIS fighters on Monday to clear the way to Mosul's airport, on the second day of a ground offensive on the extremists' remaining stronghold in the western side of the city.



The Iraqi forces plan is to turn the airport into a close support base for the onslaught into western Mosul itself.



ISIS militants are essentially under siege in western Mosul, along with an estimated 650,000 civilians, after they were forced out of the eastern part of the city in the first phase of an offensive that concluded last month, after 100 days of fighting.



The Iraqi forces have been advancing so far in sparsely populated areas.



Commanders expect the battle to be more difficult than in the east of the city, which Iraqi forces have took control of last month after three months of fighting, because tanks and armored vehicles cannot pass through its narrow alleyways.



The westward road that links the city to Syria was cut in November by the Shi'ite paramilitary known as Popular Mobilization forces.

...