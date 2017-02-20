Iran says Saudi, Israel working to damage country

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, Iran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo
Iran pushes for dialogue with Gulf Arab states
Iran says Israel 'biggest threat' to world peace
Iran president to visit Oman, Kuwait
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Iran pushes for dialogue with Gulf Arab states
Iran says Israel 'biggest threat' to world peace
Iran president to visit Oman, Kuwait
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE