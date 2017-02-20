Alleged Erdogan assassination attempt trial opens in Turkey

A trial opened Monday in southern Turkey for 47 people charged with attempting to kill President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the failed coup while he was vacationing with his family.



The suspects -- 37 of them former military personnel -- face possible life sentences on charges that include attempted assassination, overthrow of the constitutional order and other crimes against the state during the July 15 coup attempt.



The trial is one of several cases underway against coup plotters across Turkey.

...