Turkey detains more than 1,500 in latest operations over alleged militant links: ministry

Turkish authorities detained more than 1,500 people for questioning over suspected links to militant groups in the latest operations over the last week and arrested 125 of them, the interior ministry said on Monday.



The interior ministry said in a statement that 1,589 people were detained for questioning over suspected militant links.



Twenty-one people were detained for alleged ties to ISIS, the ministry said.



Following the July 15 coup, Turkey has arrested more than 40,000 people and sacked or suspended more than 100,000 in the military, civil service and private sector.

