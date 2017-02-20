Syrian teen on trial in Germany over bomb plot

A 16-year-old Syrian refugee went on trial in Germany Monday accused of planning a bomb attack on behalf of ISIS.



The youngster was arrested at an asylum shelter in the western city of Cologne in September, with the authorities describing him as a "serious threat".



Police at the time said the suspect's mobile phone showed he had been in touch with an ISIS contact abroad and had expressed willingness to carry out an attack.



Germany is on high alert following a series of attacks claimed by ISIS, the deadliest of which was a truck rampage through a Berlin Christmas market which killed 12 people in December.

