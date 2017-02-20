Merkel's Algeria visit canceled because president falls ill

This file photo taken on Dec. 8, 2010 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shaking hands with Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika after addressing a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL
Merkel says euro zone must remain one bloc
Merkel urges Putin to help end violence in eastern Ukraine: spokesman
Merkel, Erdogan hold tense meeting in Turkish capital
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Merkel says euro zone must remain one bloc
Merkel urges Putin to help end violence in eastern Ukraine: spokesman
Merkel, Erdogan hold tense meeting in Turkish capital
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE