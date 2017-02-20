Saudi seeks death for suspect in Germans' shooting

Prosecutors in Saudi Arabia are seeking the death penalty for a suspect accused of opening fire on German diplomats, a newspaper reported on Monday.



The two envoys escaped unharmed when bullets hit their car in the Shiite-dominated Awamiya area three years ago, police said at the time.



Awamiya was the home of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who was convicted of terrorism and executed one year ago.



Most of Saudi Arabia's Shiites live in the east and have long complained of marginalization in the Sunni-dominated kingdom.

...