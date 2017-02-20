Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition appeals to European court over detentions

Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.



Prosecutors are seeking jail terms of up to 142 years for HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas and 83 years for co-leader Figen Yuksekdag on charges including managing a terror organisation, inciting violence, and terrorist propaganda, according to a court indictment seen by Reuters last month.



Erdogan and the government say the HDP is an affiliate of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an armed insurgency in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast for more than three decades.



Turkey is one of the 47 member states of the Council of Europe and a signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), from which the Strasbourg-based court draws its authority.

...