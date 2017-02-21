Iraqi troops advance on west Mosul as Mattis holds talks

Iraqi forces advanced Monday onto the southern outskirts of Mosul on the second day of a push to drive Daesh (ISIS) militants from the city's western half, as the visiting U.S. defense secretary met with officials to discuss the fight against the extremists.



That will further isolate what senior U.S. officials said Monday were the 2,000 Daesh fighters still left inside Mosul.



CTS forces, who have urban warfare experience, were seen heading across the desert to the western side of Mosul Monday.



They are expected to breach west Mosul once other forces have moved up to the city limits.



Iraqi forces were receiving support from a U.S.-led coalition that has delivered more than 10,000 munitions on Daesh targets since the start of the Mosul operation.



The commander of the 60-nation U.S.-led coalition, which has more than 9,000 forces deployed in Iraq, was more explicit and said he expected the coalition to stay in the country after Mosul is retaken.

