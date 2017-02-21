Syria pounds rebels in pre-talks shelling

Syrian government forces Monday escalated their bombing campaign around Damascus, raining shells down on rebel territory and sending out a "bloody message" just days before renewed peace talks in Geneva.



Rebels and regime forces reached a local cease-fire in Qaboun in 2014, but violence erupted there at the weekend when 16 people were killed in government rocket fire on a funeral.



Syria's opposition Sunday lambasted the government's renewed bombing campaign around the capital, alleging that its aim was to sabotage the peace talks.



In other developments Monday, 11 members of one family, including three children, were killed in Al-Bab as Turkey-backed rebels advanced on the town held by Daesh (ISIS), the Observatory said. The family was killed in their homes in the center of town as it came under heavy bombardment and Turkish airstrikes aimed at clearing the way for a rebel advance.

...