UN-backed Syria talks restart with rebels on back foot

U.N.-brokered Syria peace talks restart in Geneva Thursday after a 10-month hiatus that has seen the opposition weakened and political upheaval in the foreign powers shaping the conflict.



Main opposition ally Turkey has forged a partnership with government-backer Russia while the United States, long the most powerful voice demanding Syrian President Bashar Assad's departure, is under new and uncertain leadership.



Moscow's military support for Assad has been decisive, notably in the regime's Aleppo victory, but observers said Russia's renewed diplomatic push could help the Geneva meet.



During Barack Obama's administration the U.S. was a vocal opposition supporter and insisted Syria would not see peace with Assad in office.



In a possible sign of the rebels' isolation on the Assad issue, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said last month it was no longer "realistic" to insist on a solution to the Syria conflict that excluded Assad.

