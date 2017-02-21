Israeli court to sentence soldier for killing Palestinian

An Israeli military court will Tuesday sentence a soldier convicted of the manslaughter of a Palestinian attacker in a case which has stoked passions, debate and protest.



The court last month delivered a guilty verdict against Elor Azaria, 21, for killing Abdul Fatah al-Sharif as he lay wounded.



The three-judge panel ruled there was no reason for Azaria to open fire since Sharif was posing no threat.



It showed Sharif, 21, lying on the ground, shot along with another Palestinian after stabbing and wounding a soldier, according to the army.



The offence carries a maximum sentence of 20 years but in sentencing arguments prosecutor Nadav Weisman requested he be jailed for between three and five years.



The case has stirred controversy and rocked Israeli politics, with some on the right defending the soldier, a French-Israeli national.

