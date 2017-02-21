UAE grapples drones after airport closures

Dubai authorities are grappling with new ways of keeping the emirate's skies safe after drones halted air traffic at one of the world's busiest airports three times last year.



After last year's incidents, operator Dubai Airports stressed that flying drones within five kilometers (three miles) of airports was illegal.



A security official told AFP Dubai police now have the ability to overpower a drone and bring it down but did not elaborate on how.



The aviation authority has introduced a mobile phone application that clearly marks out no-fly zones for drones across the country, telling users immediately where they can and cannot fly.



Authorities in Europe have also scrambled to apply rules on flying drones after mishaps at airports.



France has forbidden flying drones within 10 kilometers (six miles) of an airport, the French civil aviation authority says, twice the maximum distance in the UAE.



But while drones can pose risks to aviation, UAE authorities are keen to make use of them for policing, rescue and security purposes.



"We use drones in various aspects, including securing events, detecting explosives and (securing) motorcades" of high profile figures, said Sergeant Abdullah al-Harbi, head of the technical support team at Dubai's General Department of Protective Security and Emergency.



He said authorities plan to use drones equipped with face detection software to hunt for suspects.

...