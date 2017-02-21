Turkish trial opens into coup death of 'hero' soldier

The trial opened Tuesday into the killing of a Turkish soldier who became a national hero after shooting dead one of the suspected ringleaders of last year's failed coup.



Some 18 suspects are accused of deliberately killing the soldier, as well as attempting to remove the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The men went on trial after 47 suspects, mainly soldiers, appeared in court for the first time Monday in the southern city of Mugla, accused of plotting to assassinate Erdogan.

...