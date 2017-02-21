Trump critic McCain meets Saudi king

Influential American Senator John McCain, a critic of President Donald Trump, held talks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman Tuesday, official media said.



McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrived in Riyadh after talks on Syria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The New York Times Sunday called McCain "critic in chief" of the Trump presidency, partly for his defense of traditional Republican foreign policy positions that contrast with those of the president.

...