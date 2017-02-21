Regional rivals Iran, Turkey trade barbs over Syria

Diplomatic tensions escalated Tuesday between Turkey and Iran as the countries traded accusations over their roles in the Syria conflict and the Middle East.



Mainly Sunni Muslim Turkey and Shiite Iran have been on opposite sides of the conflict in Syria, with Ankara seeking the ouster of President Bashar Assad and Tehran, along with Russia, his key backer.



Erdogan has also in recent weeks accused Iran of promoting a "Persian nationalism" that had damaged the Middle East.



Harmony between Turkey and Iran is crucial in ensuring the preservation of a fragile ceasefire in Syria -- also backed by Russia -- that came into force at the end of last year as a basis for peace talks.

...