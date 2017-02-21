CIA-backed aid for Syrian rebels frozen after Islamist attack: sources

Islamists have long been seen as the more formidable insurgent force in the northwestern Idlib area though a dozen or more U.S.-vetted FSA groups have also operated there and nearby.



Last month's militant assault on the FSA groups was launched by a group formerly known as the Nusra Front, al Qaeda's official affiliate in the war until last year when it formally cut ties and renamed itself Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.



The extremist onslaught led several FSA groups to merge with the powerful Islamist faction Ahrar al-Sham, widely believed to be backed by Assad's foreign adversaries in the region.



Military aid to rebel groups has ebbed and flowed throughout the life of the program, U.S. officials said, as Washington and its allies have kept a close eye on any leakage to more militant factions, something one official called "a constant problem".



Some FSA groups hope Trump's animosity towards Iran could yet result in enhanced U.S. support.



FSA groups have long complained that the aid provided falls far short of what they need to confront the better armed Syrian army.



Another U.S. official said FSA groups continue to mount significant challenges to Assad.

