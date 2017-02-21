Bahrain lawmakers approve military trials for civilians

Bahraini lawmakers voted Tuesday to change the constitution to allow civilians to be tried in military courts, further empowering its security forces amid a crackdown on dissent at level unseen since its 2011 Arab Spring protests.



Activists immediately decried the vote.



Bahrain's government declined to comment as the bill had yet to be approved by the full National Assembly.



The bill revises a portion of Bahrain's constitution by removing limitations on who military courts can try.



Low-level unrest that's plagued Bahrain since the protests has increased, with Shiite militant groups claiming attacks on security forces.



In January, Bahrain executed three men found guilty of a deadly bomb attack on police.

...