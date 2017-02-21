South Sudan promises 'unimpeded' aid access amid famine

South Sudan's president said Tuesday his government will ensure "unimpeded access" for all aid organizations, a day after famine was declared for more than 100,000 people in the country suffering from years of civil war.



More than 100,000 people are affected, according to South Sudan's government and U.N. agencies.



South Sudan has repeatedly promised to allow full humanitarian access across the country, but with little effect.



Tuesday, the European Commission announced an 82 million euro ($87 million) emergency aid package for South Sudan, saying this is the first famine declared in the country since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011 .

...