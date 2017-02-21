Fighting smashes fragile calm in southern Sudan

Clashes between Sudan's government and rebels in South Kordofan province Tuesday smashed a months-long lull in fighting, the two sides said.



Ethnic minority rebels in the southern state who say they are politically and economically marginalized have been fighting the Arab-dominated government since 2011 .



"We pushed them back and lost one of our men, while 10 others were injured," he told AFP.



He said rebels have carried out several attacks in recent days, but that government forces were respecting the ceasefire.



The rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) said the army had attacked one of its positions.

