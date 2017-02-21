Turkish FM: Turkey's military rights still needed in Cyprus

Turkey's right to intervene militarily in Cyprus is still necessary given recent actions that have fanned insecurity among Turkish Cypriots, the country's foreign minister said Tuesday.



Mevlut Cavusoglu cited unspecified "attacks" against Turkish Cypriots as an example of why Turkey needs to keep military intervention rights on the ethnically divided island.



Fearing Turkish might, Greek Cypriots strongly oppose Turkish troops and intervention rights staying in place as part of a peace deal and propose an international police force instead.



The legislation, which passed earlier this month, rankled with Turkish Cypriots and caused ongoing reunification talks to break off, with Akinci and Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades trading accusations about who walked out on whom.

...