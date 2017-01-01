At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub 'terror attack'

At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded Sunday when two gunmen dressed as Santa stormed a popular Istanbul nightclub and opened fire in what the city's governor called a "terror attack".



The attack comes less than a month after the twin blasts outside the Istanbul stadium of top Turkish team Besiktas on December 10 killed 44 people claimed by Kurdish militants.



Amid fears of another attack in Istanbul, at least 17,000 police officers were deployed in the city for New Year's Eve celebrations.

...