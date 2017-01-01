Iran official calls for sterilization for sex workers

Female sex workers and homeless drug addicts in Tehran should be "convinced" to undergo sterilization to prevent social problems, a deputy provincial governor in the Iranian capital said Sunday.



Last week, when images of homeless men and women sleeping in open graves outside Tehran shocked Iranian society, a cartoonist said on social media that the women must be sterilized because they give birth to children with "weak genes".



The controversy quickly turned into a political football with conservative media accusing Shahindokht Molaverdi, vice president for women's affairs, of advocating the sterilization of homeless women -- which she denies.



Last week the haunting images of dozens of homeless people living in empty graves in a town outside Tehran caused social media users and celebrities to react with expressions of alarm and sadness.

