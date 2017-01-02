In Iraq, Hollande says ISIS battle prevents attacks at home

French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq in the fight against ISIS and to hold talks with top officials.



Iraqi forces completely collapsed when ISIS extremists took over second city Mosul in June 2014 and swept across much of the country's Sunni Arab heartland.



Hollande was scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who hails from the main Shiite political bloc, President Fuad Masum, a Kurd, and Parliament Speaker Salim al-Juburi, one of the country's most prominent Sunni politicians.



The French president began his trip with a visit to a base near Baghdad where French forces are training Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service, the force that has spearheaded most major anti-ISIS operations in Iraq since 2014 .

...