Manhunt after Istanbul nightclub massacre kills 39

Turkish police were Monday conducting a massive manhunt for a gunman who killed 39 people, mostly foreigners, in a rampage at an upmarket nightclub in Istanbul where revelers were celebrating New Year.



The shooting spree at the waterside Reina nightclub erupted when 2017 in Turkey was just 75 minutes old, as people were seeing out a year of unprecedented bloodshed that saw hundreds die in strikes blamed on extremists and Kurdish militants and a failed coup.



The assailant shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the club entrance and then turned his gun on party-goers inside where up to 700 people were ringing in the New Year.



NTV broadcaster said the gunman fired between 120 and 180 rounds in the seven-minute attack, during which many revelers threw themselves into the freezing waters of the Bosphorus to escape death.



The attack evoked memories of the November 2015 carnage in Paris when ISIS extremists unleashed a gun and bombing rampage on nightspots in the French capital, killing 130 people including 90 at the Bataclan concert hall.

