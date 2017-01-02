Turkey sees ISIS link to Istanbul attack: report

Turkish authorities believe the attacker who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub over the New Year is linked to ISIS and may be from Central Asia, the Hurriyet daily said.



Investigators also consider it possible that the attacker is linked to the same cell that in June carried out a triple suicide bombing and gun attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport blamed on ISIS that left 47 dead, it added.



In a separate article also in Hurriyet, columnist Abdulkadir Selvi wrote that Turkey received intelligence from the United States on Dec. 30 warning of the risk of attacks by ISIS in Istanbul and Ankara on New Year's night.

