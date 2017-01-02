U.S. general sees ISIS' capability waning in east Mosul

The declining effectiveness of ISIS attacks against Iraqi forces in eastern Mosul suggests the militants are starting to run out of resources with the campaign in its third month, a U.S. general told Reuters.



The second phase of the campaign, launched last week following nearly a month of deadlock, has pushed ISIS out of several more areas in eastern Mosul despite fierce resistance.



Martin, who took up his post in mid-November, said it was difficult to know how much ordnance ISIS has stockpiled in Mosul.



The coalition has bombed all five bridges connecting east and west Mosul, forcing ISIS to transport casualties across the Tigris River by boat.



Individual fighters have staged attacks in "liberated" areas which Iraqi forces have struggled to clear fully.



Martin compared Mosul to the American city of Philadelphia, with a civilian population of about 1.8 million and almost 3,000 km (1,900 miles) of roads.

...