Syria army presses fight near Damascus despite truce

Syria's army advanced Monday as it battles to capture a rebel region that is key to the capital's water supply, launching strikes and artillery fire threatening a fragile nationwide truce.



Wadi Barada has been surrounded by government forces since mid-2015, but the siege was tightened in late December as the army piled on pressure seeking to secure a "reconciliation" deal.



As the fighting stepped up in the area, Syria's government says rebels targeted key water infrastructure, causing leaking fuel to poison the water supply and then cutting it off altogether.



Despite backing opposite sides in Syria's conflict, Ankara and Moscow have worked closely in recent months on the war, brokering a deal to evacuate civilians and surrendering rebels from Aleppo last month before the regime recaptured the northern city in full.



Both countries are also waging their own military interventions in Syria, with Russian forces fighting to bolster President Bashar Assad's government since September 2015 .

...