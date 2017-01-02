Hilarion Capucci, priest and Middle East activist, dies

Capucci served two years of the 12-year sentence in an Israeli prison for the conviction, then was released due to Vatican intervention and deported.



The prelate went to Iraq to help secure freedom for 68 Italians in 1990 . The Italians were among hundreds of Westerners Saddam Hussein's government had prevented from leaving Iraq following its invasion of Kuwait that year.



Some people, including more than 100 Americans, had been held as "human shields" at strategic military and industrial sites in Iraq.



In 2000, Capucci led an anti-sanctions delegation to Iraq.



More than 400 civilians were killed, and Capucci called the bombing victims "Iraqi martyrs".

...