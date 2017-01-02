Egypt judge hangs himself amid graft scandal

A senior Egyptian judge hanged himself in custody Monday a day after his arrest in connection with an investigation into a corruption case, his lawyer said.



Shalabi's arrest came days after the Administrative Control Authority responsible for tracking corruption in state institutions arrested the council of state's chief procurement officer, Gamal el-Labban.



Prosecutors had also ordered Labban's detention for four days pending an investigation.



It is rare for Egypt to investigate alleged corruption inside its judicial institutions.

...