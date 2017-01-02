US-led strikes in Iraq, Syria have killed at least 188 civilians - US military

At least 188 civilians have been killed in U.S.-led strikes against ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria since the operation began in 2014, the U.S. military said in a statement Monday.



The Combined Joint Task Force, in its monthly assessment of civilian casualties from the U.S. coalition's operations against the militant group, said it was still assessing five reports of unintentional deaths from four strikes in 2016 and one from 2015 .



The group has estimated about 2,100 civilians have been killed in Iraq and Syria since the coalition's campaign started.

...