Airstrike in Syria kills 8 Islamist militants

An air raid has struck several cars in northwestern Syria, killing at least eight people, including Al-Qaeda-linked fighters and a senior commander with a Chinese Islamist militant faction, an activist group and a local jihadi commander said Monday.



The U.S. has killed some of Al-Qaeda's most senior commanders in Syria over the past two years in airstrikes. Those targeted included members of the so-called Khorasan group, which Washington describes as an internal branch of Al-Qaeda that plans attacks against Western interests.



The Observatory said eight people were killed in the airstrike, including three Islamist commanders.



The Fatah al-Sham commander confirmed that several people were killed, including Qahtani and Turkistani.

