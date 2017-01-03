Syria rebels halt talks on negotiations over truce 'violations'

The talks are being organised by Russia, which supports the Syrian government, and Turkey and Iran, which back the rebels.



The Syrian government says rebels have targeted key water infrastructure, causing leaking fuel to poison water supplies and then cutting it off altogether.



Despite backing opposite sides in Syria's conflict, Ankara and Moscow have worked closely in recent months on the war, brokering a deal to evacuate civilians and surrendering rebels from Aleppo last month before the government recaptured the northern city in full.



Both countries are also waging their own military interventions in Syria, with Russian forces fighting to bolster President Bashar Assad's government since September 2015 .



The Syrian conflict has also spilled over into Turkey, with several attacks blamed on Kurdish or ISIS.

...