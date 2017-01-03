Workers get jail, flogging over Saudi unpaid wage unrest

Dozens of foreign workers have been sentenced to flogging and jail for unrest during protests over unpaid wages by Saudi Binladin Group several months ago, reports said Tuesday.



Al-Watan newspaper and Arab News did not give the nationalities of the 49 workers, and foreign embassy staff contacted by AFP could not immediately provide details.



Binladin Group late last year said it had completed payment to 70,000 laid-off employees.



One Oger worker told AFP in December that he had received part of the money but was still owed five months' salary.

