Graft probe tests Netanyahu's years-long hold on power

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a graft probe some believe could force him from office, but the four-term premier has overcome legal troubles in the past and remains a towering figure in Israeli politics.



Much remains unknown about the investigation being overseen by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.



He has confirmed that Netanyahu is suspected of receiving "gifts from businessmen," but has provided few other details.



There is a recent example to draw lessons from, with Netanyahu's predecessor Ehud Olmert forced to resign while dogged by corruption allegations and now serving 27 months in prison.



Netanyahu and his family have overcome legal troubles in earlier years – and involving similar accusations.



In 2000, prosecutors decided there was insufficient evidence to indict Netanyahu and his wife Sara following an investigation.



Netanyahu has served as premier for a total of nearly 11 years, fast approaching revered founding father David Ben-Gurion's 13, and shown himself to be a shrewd politician.

