Iran activist ends 71-day prison hunger strike as wife freed

An imprisoned Iranian human rights activist ended a 71-day hunger strike Tuesday as his detained wife won a temporary release from prison, a day after his case sparked a rare unauthorized protest in Tehran.



Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman sentenced to five years in prison over charges she planned to topple Iran's government while on vacation with her young daughter, ended a five-day hunger strike after being put back into general population following weeks of solitary confinement, said her husband, Richard Ratcliffe.



Nizar Zakka, a U.S. permanent resident from Lebanon sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $4.2 million fine, began a hunger strike Dec. 8, Washington-based lawyer Jason Poblete said.

...