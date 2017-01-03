Israel advances bill to remove online 'incitement'

Israel's parliament advanced a bill Tuesday that would allow a court to order internet sites such as Facebook to remove material considered "incitement," which authorities claim contributes to Palestinian violence.



The legislation, known as the "Facebook bill" in Israel, would allow the government to petition a court to have online material it considers incitement removed.



Israel has previously held discussions with Facebook officials to stop what it calls online incitement.



In September, Shaked said that the social network giant had removed 95 percent of the posts Israel had referred to it.

...