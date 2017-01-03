Iraq PM says opponents spreading fake news of bombings

Abadi, who has faced relentless challenges from within his own bloc and across the political spectrum since taking the helm in 2014, said media outlets had been fed reports of bombings that never happened.



However, a number of other smaller bombings were reported by local news outlets and on social media subsequently across Baghdad, and Abadi claimed these reports were fabricated.



Abadi accused some of his political opponents, without naming them, of deliberately trying to paint the security situation as worse than it already is.



Abadi said recent weeks had seen a spike in criminal activity across Baghdad, and stressed that ISIS militantswere not the only ones with an interest in stretching Iraq's security forces.

...