Across Middle East, final goodbyes to Istanbul dead

Funerals were being held across the Middle East Tuesday for victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting, many of them young party-goers whose lives were cut tragically short by the attack.



Funerals were also to be held later Tuesday for two Tunisian victims of the attack, husband and wife Mohammad Azzabi and Senda Nakaa, who left behind a 5-month-old daughter.



Details were also emerging about some Saudi victims of the attacks.



The Saudi Gazette Tuesday reported that among the victims were Saudi twins Mohammad and Ahmed Saud al-Fadl, 24, who died together in the attack.



Three Lebanese, three Iraqis, a Kuwaiti man and a Libyan were also among those killed, along with 11 Turks and other victims from India, Germany, Russia, Canada and Belgium.

