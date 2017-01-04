Syria rebels suspend talks over alleged regime truce violations

The truce, brokered by Russia and Turkey, is meant to be followed by talks later this month in the Kazakh capital of Astana between mainstream rebel factions and government representatives.



The nationwide 4-day-old cease-fire is looking increasingly shaky, with opposition factions angered in particular about the ongoing military offensive in the strategically important Barada Valley.



The government and the opposition disagree about whether the region is part of the cease-fire agreement, which excludes extremist factions such as Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front.



The Syrian government says the mountainous region is not part of the cease-fire because of the presence of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.



The cease-fire agreement, which went into effect early Friday, is supposed to pave the way for the government and the opposition to meet for talks for the first time in nearly a year in the second half of January.

