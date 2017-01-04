Verdict due for Israeli who shot wounded Palestinian

The verdict in the case of an Israeli soldier who shot dead a wounded Palestinian assailant is expected Wednesday after a trial that deeply divided the country and set off political tensions.



The soldier, Elor Azaria, has been on trial for manslaughter in a military court since May, with right-wing politicians defending him despite top army brass harshly condemning the killing.



The video showed Abdul Fatah al-Sharif, 21, lying on the ground, shot along with another man after stabbing and moderately wounding a soldier minutes earlier, according to the army.



His lawyers have argued the soldier may have thought the Palestinian was wearing explosives, but he was reportedly already checked for a suicide belt and no one in the video appears to be acting with caution toward him.



Before he became Israeli defense minister in May, Avigdor Lieberman was among those showing strong support for Azaria, including attending one of Azaria's military court appearances in support.

