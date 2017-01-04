Three Yemeni soldiers killed in offensive against al-Qaeda: sources

At least three soldiers were killed in clashes with al-Qaeda militants in southern Yemen in an operation launched by the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabu Mansour Hadi, security sources said.



The incident highlighted the obstacles facing Hadi's government as it struggles to wipe out al-Qaeda while simultaneously trying to defeat Houthi fighters in a war that has lasted nearly two years and killed more than 10,000 people.



The United States, which sees the Yemeni branch of al-Qaeda as a threat to its own security, said last month it had killed 28 militants in nine strikes in the Arab country since September.

